2 beds | 2 baths
With everything ready to go, you can move in and enjoy country living in this beautiful property.
The property is set in an excellent neighbourhood, with a mixture of retired couples and young families all on the edge of town.
This home offers exceptional views over the surrounding farmland and enjoys a wrap-around verandah, a large open living area, and a renovated modern kitchen with stone benchtops.
There is also a renovated bathroom and large bedrooms. The main includes an ensuite.
Outside there is a huge undercover entertaining area as well as a huge workshop.
The property is one-hectare in size and is fenced into three paddocks with excellent quality soil allowing exceptional garden and vegetable growing possibilities or to run some livestock.
If you are ready to make the move call Ben Tyson of Kempsey Stock & Land and make your appointment to view.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.