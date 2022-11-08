The Macleay Argus
In Depth

Relentless rain has devastated the owners of a Macleay Valley fruit and vegetable farm

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated November 9 2022 - 9:51am, first published November 8 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Cooper doesn't need to put her work gear on as there are no vegetables to pick. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.