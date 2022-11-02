The Macleay Argus
Council

Finishing touches to come but Silvermine Bridge west of Kempsey is ready to cross

By Newsroom
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Silverline Bridge on Willi Willi Road is ready for general use. Picture, Kempsey Shire Council

Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.