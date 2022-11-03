Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
With the annual 2022 Akubra Kempsey Cup just around the corner, there's one local who has been eagerly awaiting its return.
Kempsey trainer Barry Ratcliff has been trying to win the prestigious competition for the last 35 years.
His previous attempts have seen him place second four times, third twice and fourth twice.
Now, Ratcliff is backing his six-year-old horse Bear The Crown, who he shares with Armidale trainer Shane Foster, to take out the 2022 Akubra Kempsey Cup on Friday, November 4.
"This is the year... this time we will win the Kempsey Cup," he said.
Bear The Crown, who is sired by the stallion Olympic Glory out of the dam Mosscedes, has managed to win five races in her career so far, claiming a total of $104,835 in prize money.
On September 17, the local chestnut scored her most significant win to date when jockey Benjamin Osmond rode the mare to victory in the $30,000 Bowraville Cup, defeating Nashian.
While Ratcliff will have his sights set firmly on the finish line come Friday afternoon, he is under no illusions as to how tough it will be to beat the other competitors.
Port Macquarie trainer Tas Morton is one to watch as he chases his second Akubra Kempsey Cup in three years with evergreen eight-year-old Mister Smartee.
"[Mister Smartee] is about the only horse I'm really worried about," Ratcliff said. "It will be tough to get one over him this year, that's for sure."
Ratcliff said it will be a special day if his 35-year-long Kempsey Cup journey to victory ends on Friday.
"It's always a special feeling to win your home Cup," he said. "It's what I've been trying to do for the last 35 years, so I'm hoping that this time we will finally manage to do it."
The Kempsey Cup will be held at Warwick Park, North Street Kempsey, from 11am on Friday, November 4.
Kempsey Race Club secretary John Graham said they are expecting a crowd of nearly 3000.
"Everything is all set and ready to go," he said. "We're very excited to see everyone dressed to the nines tomorrow."
