The Macleay Argus

Trainer Tas Morton looking to bring home the Akubra Kempsey Cup with Mister Smartee

By Racing Columnist Mark Brassel
November 4 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mister Smartee taking out the 2021 Krambach Cup. Picture, Manning River Times

Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.