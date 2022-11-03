Scone trained Hit The Target has taken out the 2022 Akubra Kempsey Cup, with jockey Matthew McGuren just holding on to defeat Juventus and Casirina.
Hit The Target was a red-hot favourite leading up to the race, and the flashy gelding did not disappoint when McGuren steered the horse to the $40, 000 Akubra Kempsey Cup on Friday, November 4.
Bought for $20,000 from breeder Gerry Harvey, Hit The Target's prizemoney stands at $292,890.
Stephen Jones trains the horse and Sky Racing presenter Gavin Carmody is a part-owner.
Jones was represented by Tracy Rodger at the event.
"It was an awesome race," Rodger said. "Travelling five hours to be here and to just get it by a nose is an amazing effort.
"We freshened the horse up yesterday and gave him time to settle in, and it was just awesome to see him pull off the win like that."
The fashion stakes were high at the Kempsey Cup as locals flocked to the stage to strut their stuff in front of judges Chris King, Mary Walker and Donna Gubbay.
Fashions on the Field is a fixture at every horse racing event, with women and men across the region putting their best foot forward on the stage.
The competition saw many vie for popular titles, along with thousands of dollars worth of major prizes.
Madeline Riddel was crowned Best Dressed Classic Lady, Reagan O'Donnell won Best Dressed Contemporary Lady and Morris was crowned Best Dressed Man.
Elle Tolman won Best Dressed Girl, while Matthew Collins won Best Dressed Boy.
Riddel said she has been planning her outfit for two years after Fashions on the Field organisers were forced to pause the competition due to COVID-19.
"We haven't had the competition here for a while, so it was nice to come and see everyone all dressed up again," she said.
The Macleay has seen a week of horse racing and sharply dressed locals, it started with the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday and is continuing today (November 4) with the Kempsey Cup.
The conditions are cloudy, and the temperatures are low, but that hasn't dampened anyone's enthusiasm for the race that stops Kempsey.
Fortunately, the rain has held off so far for the big day, with attendees enjoying the race day buzz.
There's food, drinks and of course racing on offer for everyone who wears their finest race-wear for the day.
A Macleay Argus photographer is there to capture the crowd and snap locals dressed to the nines, and a full gallery will be available on Monday for people to take a look through.
Keep an eye out for our all-day coverage as we capture one of the biggest days on the Macleay Valley's social calendar.
