The Macleay Argus

Scone trained Hit The Target wins the 2022 Akubra Kempsey Cup

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 4 2022 - 7:41pm, first published 8:59am
Scone trained Hit The Target has taken out the 2022 Akubra Kempsey Cup, with jockey Matthew McGuren just holding on to defeat Juventus and Casirina.

