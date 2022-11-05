*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Mr Keneally's parents settled in Kempsey and he spent his early years in the town before going on to write iconic novels such as Schindler's Ark, A River Town, and Corporal Hitler's Pistol.
He had previously visited Kempsey earlier this year for the All Saint's Catholic Church centenary celebration where the Lourdes Grotto built by his grandfather was blessed.
Now he returns to the Macleay Valley with his latest novel, Fanatic Heart, a retelling of the life and exploits of John Mitchel, an Irish lawyer, journalist, activist and politician who was exiled to Van Dieman's Land.
The beloved author had also made a visit earlier to the Port Macquarie Library to promote his new novel.
The event hosted by Leanne Wright was the library's first large event in over three years with a packed house coming to listen to Mr Keneally.
Similarly, his book launch at Lou's Cafe Restaurant had a big attendance with Macleay residents travelling to meet the award winning author.
Restaurant owner Lou Kesby said it was an honour hosting the launch of Mr Keneally's latest book.
"Tom's works have inspired Hollywood films but his grass roots are Kempsey," Mr Kesby said.
"He returned home [Friday] to launch his latest book and shared a lifetime of stories with the locals at Lou's Restaurant."
