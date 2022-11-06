*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
They rarely managed to get to this point last season.
But some of the best nippers from up and down the Mid North Coast managed to hit the water at Lighthouse Beach on Sunday (November 6).
Surf life saving carnivals have been few and far between over the last couple of years with COVID wreaking havoc along with La Nina.
Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast director of surf sports Sandra Slattery said the committee had now managed to tick off one item they didn't last season.
"Unfortunately with COVID and other bad water conditions we were only able to run the masters (division) for the first (Mid North Coast) carnival last season and not the juniors unfortunately," she said.
"So this is a step in the right direction."
Clubs from as far north as South West Rocks and south to Wauchope-Bonny Hills were greeted with challenging conditions which included three to four feet of swell.
There was the occasional bigger set that rolled through early in the morning.
"This (carnival) gives the kids an idea of what it's like to compete because they will have a second carnival coming up [in December] and we're trying to get them ready for country championships in January," Slattery said.
"There are three branch carnivals for the season; this is the first one, we'll have a second one in December and then in February we will have branch championships.
"We had good water conditions and we're also looking at which competitors will be suited to go to interbranch later in the season."
The carnival was originally meant to run across two days, but lower than anticipated entry numbers allowed the committee to condense it into a one-day event.
"We looked into what the conditions were going to be like and the amount of competitors so the competition committee made a decision based on the amount of entries," Slattery said.
"We were able to run (some) carnivals last year, but we weren't able to run all three.
"This is where we're starting the season with a carnival, whereas last year we weren't able to."
