South West Rocks have won their round four of the Two Rivers First Grade Cricket competition after the Rovers failed to chase the 180 required for victory at the South West Rocks Cricket Ground on Saturday (November 5).
While the Rovers won the toss and elected to bowl first, South West Rocks rose to the challenge to claim 180 runs in 40 overs.
Hayden Williams and Harry Askew delivered an outstanding performance for South West Rocks, claiming an impressive 114 run partnership.
Liam Hackenberg's bowling stint gave him the Man of the Match title for the game.
Macleay Valley Cricket Association president Mark Smee said it was a great win for South West Rocks.
"The Rovers are a very good team and probably one of the favourites in the competition, so it was a great result for South West Rocks," he said.
"They had some great performances from Hayden Williams and Liam Hackenberg, they were two big contributors out there and made it hard for the Rovers to chase down the target in the end."
Smee said the Rovers will be looking to bounce back as they get ready to play Beechwood this weekend, while South West Rocks prepare for their game against Frederickton who had a disappointing loss to Port City Leagues.
Port won by nine wickets at Eden Street Oval after bowling Frederickton out for 73, before going on to successfully chase it down in 10.4 overs.
Smee said Frederickton's injury toll hindered their performance in the end.
"Port Leagues are probably another favourite in the competition, so it was always going to be a tough game for Frederickton who have a few key players out with an injury," he said.
"Once they get back to a full strength side, they will continue to be competitive in all their future matches. Unfortunately, it didn't work out for them last weekend, but they will keep fighting away."
