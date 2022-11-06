South West Rocks Marlins prepare to celebrate 10th birthday in 2023

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
With the 2022 Hastings League season now done and dusted, the South West Rocks Marlins Club is already gearing up for their next shot at premiership glory, this time with an extra incentive to win.
The Marlins will turn 10 in 2023, and the club is preparing for a big season of celebrations to honour the special milestone.
The Marlins held their ninth annual presentation on Sunday, October 30, at the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club to celebrate their 2022 season where they came fourth in the competition
South West Rocks Marlins president Geoff Ball said it was a great afternoon, with guests including players and their families, committee members, sponsors and Marlins' Patron John 'Snoozer' Elford.
"It was great to celebrate the 2022 season with all the players and supporters," Ball said.
"It was a successful year both on and off the paddock and we are looking forward to the 10th season of the Marlins in 2023."
The awards that were presented on the night are listed below:
The newly elected Life Members Geoff Ball, Pat Holman, Lorraine Holman and John Elford were also given recognition for their ongoing work.
An AGM was held after the presentation with the following members taking on a role:
