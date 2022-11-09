The Macleay Argus

'Non-judgmental connection': Orange Sky volunteers provide valuable service

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
November 10 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline Hancock, Margaret Heagney, Mary Delves and Emma are all volunteers at Orange Sky. They were at the Port Macquarie Anglican Soup Kitchen on Wednesday, November 9. Picture by Liz Langdale.

Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.