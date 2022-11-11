Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.
The Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-Branch held a commemorative service today (November 11) to remember the brave service men and women who have fought for our country.
This year, the sub-Branch had a display lawn in front of their hall, where a white cross was placed for every conflict that Australia has been involved in since the Boer War.
More than 200 Australian flags were also placed to represent every Macleay-Valley service person who had been killed in action or died of wounds from the conflicts shown on the white cross.
The Remembrance Day service was held to mark the 104th anniversary of guns falling silent on the Western Front, marking the end of the First World War.
President of the Kempsey Macleay RSL sub-Branch, Allan Wardrope, said in his speech that this year it was important to remember the battles our country has fought in the past.
"The first World War was in its time the most destructive conflict experienced by humanity," he said. "When it began in August, 1914, who imagined the course that it would take or foresaw its terrible toll.
"From a population of just five million, more than 400, 000 Australians enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force and more than 330, 000 served overseas.
"More than 60, 000 Australian lost their lives, a devastating toll for a small country."
Originally known as Armistice Day, Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 and marks the signing of the peace agreement between Germany and the Allies that ended the Great War of 1914 to 1918.
The day has since expanded over the years to solemnly remember all the fallen men and women who have lost their lives in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping efforts.
"We gather here today to honour their sacrifice and pay tribute to their courage," Mr Wardrope said.
The sub-branch held the short commemorative service at the Kempsey Cenotaph which included the Ode and the Last Post before members of the public and veterans observed a minute silence followed by the wreath laying ceremony.
