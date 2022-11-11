In praise of the long-read

IF you're a Macleay Argus subscriber, you might have noticed these past few weeks that some of our stories are longer and "meatier".
That's not just us giving you value for money (which is a given!).
Often it is because an interviewee's personal story is just too good to tell in a standard 150-300 words. But largely it is because we are tackling more complex issues that require multiple voices, context and background.
This is how journalism differs from other forms of public communication. By taking the time to examine an issue, idea or achievement, a fully-rounded picture emerges that not only makes for interesting reading, but also informative, fact-based reading. It's true storytelling with a public benefit.
Reporter Ellie Chamberlain's story this week with a vegetable grower whose crops have been devastated by all this year's rain, is a classic example.
Ellie adopted a first-person approach to the story. By stepping us through how she was viewing Wendy Cooper's rows upon rows of rotting vegetables, we could imagine the scene and the heartbreak ourselves.
Similarly, Mardi Borg's story about Victor Darcy, Kempsey Court's community support officer, painted a picture of more than a dedicated employee. We came to understand through Victor's words how his role in the Circle Sentencing Program is a calling more than it is a job.
I would not have formed a sense of the people Wendy and Victor are, if each story angle was delivered as a social post. Yet complex community issues are often debated in the world of likes and happy or angry faces.
Globally, long-form is back. We see it in podcasts, digital mini-documentaries, photo essays and true crime serials. People are craving a deeper experience and that applies to journalism too.
Of course we balance that with breaking news and court and crime alerts but whenever we can, we'll take a deep dive and hope that you learn something new, just as I did.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast ACM (Macleay Argus)
