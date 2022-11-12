Macleay Valley Aboriginal students come together for Cultural Wellbeing Day

*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
More than 100 Aboriginal students from nine Macleay Valley schools came together for a Cultural Wellbeing Day.
The event was delivered by Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation (KBHAP) at the Dunghutti Elders Council on November 10 as part of the Kempsey Transition Program (KTP).
The morning session provided students the opportunity to learn about social and health related issues from representatives from Durri ACMS, Ready Mob, Headspace, Mid North Coast Local Health District and Police.
The afternoon session saw students engage with support staff from the high school they are attending next year in year seven. The staff yarned with the students about what to expect when they come to high school next year.
"This is the first time KBHAC has been able to host this event due to COVID," said Geoff Oliver, Community Program Worker from KBHAC. "We hope the students got a lot out of it and made connections for next year."
KBHAC Community Initiatives Team has been working across five primary schools in terms three and four to learn more about themselves, their families, and their community.
They will continue to work with the students during terms one nd two and provide check ins on a weekly basis to see how they are settling in.
