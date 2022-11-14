*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link
The Rovers have claimed a narrow victory over Beechwood at Verge Street Oval on Saturday, November 12, with the team winning by two wickets.
The Rovers elected to bowl after winning the toss and went on to dismiss Beechwood in 22.3 overs, before successfully chasing down the 80 required for victory.
Macleay Valley Cricket Association president Mark Smee said it was a "great effort" for the Rovers as they toughed it out in wet conditions.
"The wicket was a little bit damp from the overnight storms, so I think it was a tough going for both sides out there on Saturday," he said.
"It was one of those games where both teams were just trying to get over the line one way or another, so I think the Rovers would be very happy to get the win and take the points from that game."
Nulla suffered defeat at the hands of Macquarie Hotel in Port Macquarie on the weekend, going down by eight wickets in their first match up with the side since the start of the new Two Rivers First Grade Cricket competition.
While Smee didn't play with Nulla this round, he said it was a "learning curve" for the team as they ease into the new competition.
"It was the first time that Nulla went down to Port Macquarie this season, so it was all a bit new, I suppose," he said. "Macquarie Hotel are a good side, and I think we just didn't get our partnerships building right.
"It's all a learning curve, we have a good squad, so it's just a matter of working towards matching it with some of the Port sides."
The Interdistrict Over 35s' season also got underway in Kempsey on Sunday, with the Manning River District Cricket Association defeating Macleay by two wickets.
"It was a good opportunity to play those games, we haven't been able to in the last couple of years because of COVID-19 and the weather," Smee said.
"It was good to get out there with our new outfit and play again."
