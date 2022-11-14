The Macleay Argus

Changed traffic conditions announced for Major Oakes Bridge, Smithtown

By Newsroom
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists have been advised of changed traffic conditions on Major Oakes Bridge, Smithtown this Wednesday and Thursday (November 16-17). Picture supplied.

*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.