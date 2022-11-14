*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Maintenance inspections are scheduled to be carried out this Wednesday and Thursday (November 16-17).
A single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour will be in place over the two days from 7am to 6pm, weather permitting.
Motorists have been advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW has thanked motorists for their patience during this time.
