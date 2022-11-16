Kempsey's Mountain Biking trio make the podium in six-hour racing challenge

*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Kempsey trio Austin and Darius Northey and Jayson Shelley have made an impressive return to the mountain biking arena, placing third at Taree's six-hour mountain bike challenge in the three-man event
Austin said they were were happy to be back in a competition environment again after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were pretty happy with the result, it was just great to get back out there racing again," he said.
"We've been racing for a while and have won a few competitions before, but there haven't been many races to enter with all the rain, so we were lucky that this one went ahead."
The trio, who have spent the last ten years riding and competing in various events, were tasked with the challenge of completing eight 40-minute laps as a team.
Austin said the grueling six hours were made even harder by the wet conditions.
"The track was a bit wet in some areas, so it was quite testing because we weren't used to those conditions," he said.
"After COVID-19, it's just a matter of trying to get fit again, and we were just quite happy to get back out there to do another race after having a fairly long break... to get a podium finish was a nice touch."
