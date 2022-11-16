The Macleay Argus

Kempsey's Mountain Biking trio make the podium in six-hour racing challenge

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:57pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey trio Austin and Darius Northey and Jayson Shelley have come third in the three-man event in Taree's six-hour mountain bike challenge. Picture supplied

*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.