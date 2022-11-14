The Macleay Argus

Teens as young as 13 charged over car thefts and property crime

By Newsroom
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:12am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.