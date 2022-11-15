*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Northern Storm Football Club will request a ground transfer away from Rangers Park in Kempsey when the 2023 Coastal Premier League fixture list is released in the new year.
Club president Craig Caruana has confirmed the Storm have no intention of returning to Macleay Valley following an instance of alleged racial vilification during their clash with Rangers in August.
"Our club will not return to Macleay Valley for a game of football. That's been determined," Caruana said.
"It's the third time and our club has taken a stance that enough is enough and our club will not return to play at Macleay Valley."
Football Mid North Coast released a statement on Monday afternoon (November 14) which confirmed the investigation into the incident had run its course.
No action will be taken.
"The investigation by the independent chair of the disciplinary committee was unable to reach a fair determination of the matter due to the various conflicting witness reports," the statement read.
"Allegations of abuse, vilification and discrimination will always be treated with the utmost seriousness. It has no place in our game and will not be tolerated."
Caruana, however, believes he saw something different on the video footage that FMNC did not.
"For them (Football Mid North Coast) to make a statement that the incident wasn't witnessed by the referees is absolute nonsense," he said.
"The video is there, it's clear. The referee - especially the linesman - was one and a half to two metres away. He saw it. The video doesn't lie."
The Storm president was convinced "you could see the bloke mouth something on the video".
"I'm not a lip reader, but as soon as he says it, the reaction of players from both teams... something was said."
Caruana felt the matter had not been taken with the seriousness it deserved.
"They encourage people to come forward and to speak out... there were numerous witnesses to the incident," he said.
"If they keep on ignoring it and allowing it to happen, then it will continue to happen.
"They can talk all they want in relation to stamping it out of our game and sport in general, but if they don't do anything about it, nothing is going to change."
