The environmental competition for primary and high schools from the Gold Coast to Port Macquarie asks students to demonstrate innovative ideas in waste and water management, building and packaging materials, agriculture, biofuels and renewable energy.
St Paul's Year 10 geography students tasked themselves with making the recycling process engaging, enjoyable and competitive.
Their winning project 'Bottles and Baskets' encourages students to increase the number of 10c refundable bottles going to recycling using a basket ball hoop.
"These students nailed the brief of diverting potential recycling in a fun and innovative way," said St Paul's geography teacher Tess Meehan.
"They researched the impact this project would have and engineered a simple and effective design.
Our students should be proud of the effort and academic excellence they displayed in this extracurricular activity."
After submitting an application video, the project was selected as one of three secondary school finalists alongside McAuley College Grafton and Kingscliff High School.
The students later travelled to Southern Cross University Lismore on November 9 to give a 10 minute presentation followed by a Q&A from environmental scientists, business leaders and Traditional Elders.
Projects were judged on originality, degree of research, practicality, impact potential, student knowledge and presentation but it was the St Paul's team that scored the winning trophy.
