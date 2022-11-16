The Macleay Argus

St Paul's Catholic Secondary College take home Green Innovation Award

By Newsroom
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 9:00am
St Paul's Catholic Secondary College Year 10 geography students won the high school category at the Green Innovation Awards held at Southern Cross University Lismore. Picture supplied

