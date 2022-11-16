*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Kempsey Shire Council unanimously voted to join Local Government NSW (LGNSW) and Country Mayors Association of NSW in declaring a state-wide road emergency on Tuesday 15 November.
The Statewide Roads Emergency was declared at the National Local Roads and Transport Congress in Hobart 2-3 November.
The declaration - and urgent call for the NSW and Federal Governments to increase their existing road funding commitments in the wake of this year's catastrophic floods - was unanimously supported by NSW mayors and councillors attending the congress.
Speaking to the ordinary meeting of Council on Tuesday morning, Mayor Leo Hauville said "We need help. Our community needs help. Other regional and rural communities across the state and beyond need help. We desperately need our leaders to lead."
"Our road network, and the road network of shires across the state, have disastrous damage. We are facing a task that is beyond the reasonable scope of any local government authority."
The motion, which came in response to the unprecedented flooding, called for an acceleration and significant increase in funding from the New South Wales Government and a boost to existing and new funding from the Federal Government.
The declaration - and urgent call for the NSW and Federal governments to increase their existing road funding commitments in the wake of the floods - comes on the back of an estimated $2.5 billion in road damages state-wide and a collapse of the local and regional road network.
A total of 126 of 128 New South Wales local government areas have had natural disaster declarations within the last 12 months.
The mayor said that Kempsey has faced an unprecedented and unrelenting series of natural disasters that has seen residents and business owners cleaning up again and again, people isolated, workers unable to get to work, and students unable to get to training or school.
"We are all aware Kempsey Shire has been hit by a seemingly relentless wave of heavy rain and flood events in the past two years," said Cr Hauville.
"Add to this our very real and immediate concern for our primary producers. This latest rain event has hit at a critical time. Winter crops are ready to be harvested and the window for planting summer crops only lasts a matter of weeks. Livestock are ready to go to sale.
"The local and regional road network is critically enabling infrastructure. It is vital to our primary producers, and the key to keeping affordable food on the table across New South Wales and beyond."
LGNSW President Darriea Turley warned that without additional funding, the economic and social harm caused by this emergency would only get worse.
"In the coming weeks close to $4 billion worth of crops will need to be harvested and transported, yet harvesting machinery is unable to access some of the most productive regions in our state", she said
"The wider rural communities supporting Australia's food bowl are on their knees, waiting for the network to be repaired".
As part of the Statewide Roads Emergency, LGNSW is calling for:
"NSW communities are facing an unprecedented disaster which requires an unprecedented response," Cr Turley said.
"I call on the NSW and Federal Governments to take action on the Statewide Roads Emergency and help our regional and rural communities bounce back from the devastation caused by this year's floods."
With peak travel times around the corner over summer holidays, local councils need to get to work repairing damaged roads.
Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville has been given the go-ahead by council to write to the Hon Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia, and the Hon Dominic Perrottet MP, Premier of New South Wales, pleading for immediate action for Kempsey Shire.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.