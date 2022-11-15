The Macleay Argus

Seriously injured man found on Loftus Road Crescent Head a month ago, still in hospital

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated November 17 2022 - 10:02am, first published November 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loftus Road north of Crescent Head where a 35 year old man was found with serious injuries on October 15. Picture supplied by Brenden Yeo

*Opt-in to have The Macleay Argus' free breaking news alerts and daily headlines delivered to your inbox.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.