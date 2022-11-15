*Opt-in to have The Macleay Argus' free breaking news alerts and daily headlines delivered to your inbox.
Kempsey Police says they are "still unclear" what happened to a man who was found with serious facial injuries on a road near Crescent Head.
It's more than a month now since the incident, and the 35-year-old is still recovering from his wounds in John Hunter Hospital.
On Saturday October 15, just before 3pm, the man waved down a motorist on Loftus Road, Belmore River - just north of Crescent Head.
The driver saw he had "significant' injuries and immediately contacted emergency services.
Police and NSW Ambulance officers arrived and treated the man at a nearby property. In addition to his face, he was suffering back, shoulder and leg injuries.
He was airlifted to Newcastle by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter where he remains in a stable condition and continues to receive medical treatment.
Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into how the man came to be injured.
Chief Inspector Martin Burke said those investigations are continuing. He has also renewed a call for the public's help.
"We're appealing to anyone in the community with any information, to contact Kempsey Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The injured man's name has not been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
