The Macleay Argus
Watch

Mid North Coast Local Health District gives safety message ahead of COVID-19 peak

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated November 17 2022 - 1:43pm, first published November 16 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.