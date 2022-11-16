*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Mid North Coast Local Health District Public Health director Paul Douglas is urging residents to take measures ahead of a predicted peak of COVID-19 cases.
Mr Douglas is asking people to take action and minimise the severity of the illness.
"Get tested early, get treatment early and get your vaccinations," he said.
"There's nothing worse than seeing someone get very sick with COVID and how much intense care that requires."
According to the NSW Health website, on the Mid North Coast there were 322 cases for the week up until 4pm on November 10.
Mr Douglas said it was hard to put a number on how much cases are increasing week by week, given that it's no longer a mandatory requirement for people to lodge a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) with NSW Health.
However, he said there was a 50 to 70 per cent rise of cases per week, over the past two weeks.
"Across the state there are now about 4000 positive cases a day, whereas two weeks ago there were 1000 cases a day," he said.
Mr Douglas said there has been a slight increase of presentations for treatment of COVID-19 at hospitals on the Mid North Coast.
However, he said they are still under control and being well managed within the hospital setting.
The district is urging people to get tested if they do have symptoms and report positive RAT tests to Service NSW, to link them to health services.
"If you are a close household contact, we are now suggesting you do daily RAT tests and don't go to high risk settings," he said.
The upcoming Christmas holiday period is a time when people get together with friends and families.
Mr Douglas said people should gather in outdoor settings to minimise any risk of COVID-19 spread.
"If you can't gather outside, consider wearing a mask inside if it's a crowded area," he said.
On the Mid North Coast about 70 per cent of the population have received their third COVID-19 vaccination, whereas 50 per cent have received a fourth dose.
NSW Health recommendations for an additional booster (fourth) dose focus on protecting the most vulnerable groups against severe illness.
"It is lagging a little bit," Mr Douglas said.
"We certainly would encourage people to get their fourth dose if they haven't had it and get their third dose if they haven't had it."
For more information about COVID-19 visit the NSW Health website.
