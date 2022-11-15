Three surf clubs from the mighty Macleay Valley came together for the first friendly Nippers event of the season.
Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Club (KCHSC) hosted more than 90 children from their own club as well as Hat Head and South West Rocks for the Macleay Nippers friendly family day.
KCHSC Nippers' president Steve Pellen said the event was started four years ago as all Nipper committees thought it was a great way for children to meet and see how other clubs run.
But many days were missed due to floods and COVID-19.
"It's not based on competition points, it's just a friendly day to develop the safety and lifesaving skills we teach during the season," Mr Pellen said.
"And when you live on the coast, it's just a great idea for kids to learn what the conditions are at all of our beaches.
"Plus it's a good way for kids to meet other kids from our neighbouring clubs where they can have fun and support each other."
Between all three clubs, Mr Pellen said there was a wealth of knowledge with the club volunteers, which was a great resource to help build strong programs.
"There were so many age managers, water safety and parents supporting the kids across the Macleay, which is what makes this such a great community program," he said.
"What our kids learn at Nippers are skills that will stay with them for life."
South West Rocks will host the next Macleay Nippers in December and Hat Head in February.
