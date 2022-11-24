Talented cricketer Phoebe Laws has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for November.
Phoebe doesn't have many days off in her busy cricket schedule, and the South West Rocks based cricketer has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
Following an impressive stint in the under-13's Inter-district competition earlier this year, Phoebe has now been selected in the under-15's Inter-district side where she will play at Newcastle in January - she is the only girl to have made the side.
Phoebe recently represented North Coastal Zone (a team comprising players from the Mid North Coast, North Coast and Far North Coast) in the Under-16s Female Country Championships on the Central Coast.
The 15-year-old has also been picked up by Northern District to play in the NSW Women's Premier League under-18's team.
Phoebe, who travels to Sydney every weekend to play with the team, said it's been a great experience.
"It's been good so far," she said. "I've only played three games with them, but I've been really enjoying it."
Her mum, Bec Laws, said she's proud of Phoebe's accomplishments this year.
"She's working really hard and trains a couple of days a week," she said. "She's definitely putting all the work in, so it's great to see that all the hard work is starting to pay off for her."
Phoebe travelled to Sydney on Monday, November 21, to attend the NSW Combined Catholic College (NSWCCC) cricket tryouts in the hope of being selected to play in the carnival next year.
"The tryouts are pretty hard going," Bec said. "I know she will do her best, but we have no expectations with this one, it's more for the experience."
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to mardi.borg@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in December 2022, with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
