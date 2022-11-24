The Macleay Argus

Talented cricketer Phoebe Laws selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
November 25 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Elijah Silva with Sportsperson of the Month winner Phoebe Laws. Picture by Mardi Borg

Talented cricketer Phoebe Laws has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.