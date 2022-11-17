The Macleay Argus

High insurance, poor planning, no guards: why the plug was pulled on Rock the Gaol at South West Rocks

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated November 17 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A myriad of reasons have been given for the cancellation of November 19's Rock the Gaol music festival

*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up to receive yours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.