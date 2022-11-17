*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Nine talented Dunghutti netballers have earned selection into the First Nations Emerging Talent Camp after starring in the Koori Netball Knockout Tournament at Charleston last month.
Lakyah Bell, Kimeel Walker, Ruby McLeod, Gemirah Fernando, Matahn Fernando and Jeaneeka Cowan impressed the selectors after steering the Dunghutti under-12's side to victory in their grand final.
Breeanna Horne, Haylee Olivia and Keneisha Lockwood also stood out for the under-15's side, with the team winning a few games in the tournament before just falling short of grand final glory.
Dunghutti under-12's team manager Adelia Vale said both divisions were strong and competitive.
"It was a great opportunity for the girls to experience netball at a stronger level," she said.
The under-12's team first played against Nambucca Heads 'Kinkii' Netball team, which ended in a seven-all draw before they met again in the grand final where Dunghutti claimed a two-point win.
Eleven-year-old Kimeel Walker was awarded the under-12's Player of the Tournament.
Vale said it was a fantastic effort for both teams and the girls should be proud of their accomplishment of earning selection in the First Nations Emerging Talent Camp.
"The talent displayed at the torment was amazing, we are so proud of them all," she said. "Both teams only came together for the tornament, they don't play together as a team throughout the year.
"It was a great opportunity for the girls to gain more experience and to also be selected by Netball NSW selectors for the First Nations [Emerging] Talent Camp."
The camp will be held by Netball NSW at Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday, November 19. It is designed to create a pathway for Indigenous netballers to a professional career.
Vale has thanked their sponsors Durri AMS, Booroongen Djugun Limited and Burrun Dalai.
