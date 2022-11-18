*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up to receive yours..
A group has been formed to find an independent candidate to run for the seat of Oxley in next year's state election.
Called "Independent Oxley", the Mid North Coast residents who make up the group are holding an online meeting tomorrow, November 20, which they're opening to the public.
It's part of their search for a potential replacement for outgoing Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey.
Independent councillor Alexandra Wyatt, who is a member of group, said they are looking for a candidate who lives in and understands the electorate.
"A person committed to act with integrity [who] cares about our unique environment and potentially thriving economy [and its] diverse people, she said. "And with demonstrated engagement and leadership in this community."
There are nine volunteers behind Independent Oxley with "helpers growing in numbers" since their recent launch.
The State Government election is on March 25, 2023, with the group eager to find their candidate before the new year.
"If we don't get some traction before that, the runway will be far too short," group member Warren Bailey said.
The group believes there is strong support for independent community candidates in parliament.
"Many people are looking for politicians who can genuinely represent their community, because they don't have the constraints that come with membership of a major party," Ms Wyatt said.
"We believe that our NSW parliament will operate more effectively when there is more local participation and genuine community representation."
A representative from South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation will perform the Welcome to Country for the online event.
Speakers on the agenda are Justin Field, Catherine Cusack and Alexandra Wyatt.
Those interested in attending the online meeting are asked to register.
