The Macleay Argus
Home/Community

Year 12 students from Kempsey High School and Melville High School celebrate at their formals

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 18 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up to receive yours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.