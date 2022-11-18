*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up to receive yours.
The (KHS) school hall was transformed on Wednesday 9 November into a glittery wonderland for the Year 12 formal.
Students were welcomed through a balloon archway to cheers and claps from guest and staff with KHS hospitality students serving delicious food from the Red Onion Cafe.
The Year 12 Year Advisor Lara Harrison gave a heartfelt speech and their last roll call to send off the Year 12's and wish them every bit of success in their future endeavors.
KHS Executive Principal Simon Mckinney also gave a farewell to the Year 12 class with an encouraging speech about their potential to make a difference in the world.
Melville High School had their celebrations earlier this year with students coming together to celebrate on Friday 23 September.
It was starry night at the Sherwood Estate when students, guests and teachers celebrated the special evening.
Melville High School will see 65 students graduate this year.
