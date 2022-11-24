The Macleay Argus

Homes and land across the Macleay Valley going to a forced auction over unpaid rates

By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated November 24 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 1:00pm
One of the properties going to forced auction due to unpaid rates. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

For the first time in 10 years Kempsey Shire Council will put 23 properties up for forced auction due to unpaid rates.

