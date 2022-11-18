Let's make this a season of good news

When Australia Post puts out the call for children to start writing their letters to Santa, you know we're entering the "silly season".
But who of us doesn't have an inner-child who gets a tad excited around this time of year?
There's something about being on the cusp of summer that fills us with anticipation. For kids it might be the thought of school-free days and time outside enjoying the beach or the bush.
For parents, it's the chance to take a break from school drop-offs and school lunches or to countdown to when the grown-up kids return to the nest, even just for a little while.
As much as we might moan about the cost of gifts and Christmas lunches, there's a deep satisfaction in bringing joy to someone we care about.
It's even better when that joy is shared, which is something we can finally do this year (touch wood) with more than our close family.
But so many people have done it tough this year that it's important we keep them front of mind.
Charities all deserve our support as they work to ensure this time of year is as happy as can be for those who can't find suitable accommodation, or who have lost loves ones to COVID-19 or natural disasters, or who are struggling to keep their farm or business afloat in the wake of soaring inflation and successive interest rates rises.
Personally, I love that the Toy Runs are back. These are simple acts of goodness in which you can truly participate (plus they make for good pictures).
But support is not just about donating goods and money. It can be ensuring all your Christmas gifts are bought locally, or supporting your local butcher or fruit and vegie shop when it's time to cater for long lunches and over-staying relatives.
Or it could be taking a break from posting nastiness on social media, because you never know what the person on the receiving end is going through.
For my part, I have an obligation to deliver the bad news with the good, but lately I've noticed that our uplifting, human-centered stories are also our most successful.
After a shocking couple of years, perhaps the best way we can help others is to ask and listen to their personal stories, or to simply be kind. Then we might just find this is the season for good news.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Port Macquarie News
