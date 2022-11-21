*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up to receive yours.
While Rovers Cricket Club president Matthew Scott has "full confidence" his first grade side can go all the way this season, he's acknowledged that the confidence will need to be met with greater consistency in the competition.
"Our inconsistency and inexperience have been the two main faults in our side this season," Scott said.
The Rovers will be heading into round seven with only two wins under their belt after suffering a surprise 133-run defeat to Port City at Eden Street on Saturday, November 19.
Scott said their shock loss was a result of a few contributing factors.
"I think the inconsistency issue that we're facing now is mainly because we haven't been able to make the same side every week," he said. "We had a few young and inexperienced players in the side on the weekend.
"It was good for them to get out there and play a first grade game, but we definitely missed that experience in our bowling attack on the weekend."
Despite the disappointing loss to Port City, Scott is confident the team can come together and take out the inaugural Two Rivers First Grade Cricket competition.
"We definitely have the ability to win the competition, I just think it's about maintaining the belief and consistency throughout the season," he said.
"The players just need to believe that they can win, and they need to get in the trenches and fight for it each week... once we start to name the same squad each week, we will start improve."
In other matches, Beechwood defeated Nulla after they chased down Nulla's 9-229 with 16 balls to spare at Oxley Oval. Port Pirates defeated Frederickton by six wickets at South Kempsey and South West Rocks fell 77 runs short of a win in their game against Wauchope at Wayne Richards Park.
While the teams adjust to the new Two Rivers competition, Scott said it has brought a great dynamic to local cricket.
"It was actually a bit disappointing last season when we had to play a local competition," he said. "It's good to be back and playing different sides, it just brings a bit more of a challenge back to cricket.
"We're definitely eager to win it this year, that's for sure."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.