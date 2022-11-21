*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up for yours.
Authorities are not ruling out that grass fires around Kempsey on Sunday November 20, were deliberately lit.
Crews were called to four scrub fires as the temperature exceeded 34 degrees.
Fire and Rescue NSW Kempsey station commander Tony Hackenberg, said conditions made fire behaviour "fairly extreme".
"We had high winds, low humidity and high temperature.
"With the changing conditions, going into hotter months... the risk of fire is increasing."
Mid North Coast Police joined Fire and Rescue NSW in attending small fires at Horatio Braham Place and Reginald Ward Street between 3:30pm and 4:30pm.
The fires ranged between approximately half a hectare and one hectare in size and affected grass and bushlands.
Those fires are currently under investigation.
Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said that a number of children were playing in the area but it's currently unclear if they were involved.
The Rural Fire Service assisted Fire and Rescue NSW with the other two fires.
The first was in an area of grass in River Street around 7.15pm.
The second was just over an hour later in Heyston Street, Greenhill. It took three units to extinguish.
No-one was injured and no property was threatened.
Sunday's temperature in Kempsey peaked at 34.8 degrees with wind speeds reaching up to 69 kilometres per hour.
With bushfire season now underway, Captain Hackenberg is advising the public to be vigilant.
"People need to be mindful and obviously get their bushfire preparedness underway," he said.
"If they see any fires, report them to triple zero... that gives us the ability to get onto those fires as soon as possible."
