The Macleay Argus
Column

Mayor Leo Hauville: Kempsey Shire Council needs 'hundreds of millions to fix our roads'

By Mayor Leo Hauville
Updated November 21 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Shire roads have been battered by flooding and wet weather over the past few years. Picture supplied/Kempsey Shire Council

Road emergency

The Kempsey Shire road network has suffered disastrous damage and the repairs are beyond any local government's capacity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.