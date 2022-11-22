*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up to receive yours.
It was a stunning evening allowing for beautiful photos of the well dressed cohort.
Parents, families and friends came together to celebrate the students' 13 years of schooling.
Year advisor Danielle Bowen, who had supported the students for six years, spoke at the formal and thanked the students for being a great group of kids during their time at NHHS.
Many of the 2022 class are off to a great start already with a number of students receiving early offers to several different universities.
One student has gained a contract with Sydney Olympic Football Club playing for the under 20's NSW NPL Men's competition while another student will be travelling to Toowoomba to study and play Rugby League in the Hastings Deering Colts under 21s squad.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.