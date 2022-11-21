Two Macleay River barges and two yachts at Port Macquarie have been among the dozens of vessels secured by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers in the past couple of days.
In most of the 65 marine emergencies, high winds were to blame.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie was called to assist two vessels on Sunday November 20.
The first was a yacht experiencing engine trouble outside the Hastings River Bar, while the second was a 40ft yacht that broke free of its mooring.
Noone was injured in either incident.
In the Macleay River, two barges had to be secured after breaking free of their moorings.
Port Macquarie Unit Commander Greg Davies has reminded people to be aware of the current warnings before heading out, more so as "those winds we're seeing in Sydney head up the coast".
"People really need to check, especially in the river where the problem can be the westerlies," he said.
Mr Davies said it's not uncommon for kayakers and other small craft users to suddenly find themselves taking on water in the choppy conditions.
The warning echoes that of Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Alex Barrell, following the run of incidents across the state.
He said boaters often over-estimate their own ability and that of their vessel in poor weather.
"Before heading out on the water it is vital that boaters check the latest weather forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology.
"These are regularly updated, and give boaters the information they need to determine whether it is safe enough to head out, and when to return to shore."
"Out on the water you can also call your local Marine Rescue NSW radio base on VHF Channel 16 and get the latest and forecast weather conditions, and advice on local places where it's safest to ride out bad weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued another gale force warning for Tuesday November 22.
"Vigorous" southwesterly winds of 20 to 30 knots are forecast, reaching up to 35 knots offshore south of Crowdy Head early in the morning.
Winds tending southeast to southwesterly 15 to 25 knots are expected in the early afternoon then tending northwest to northeasterly 10 to 15 knots in the late evening.
