Graduating students of St Paul's Catholic Secondary College in Kempsey, made their Year 12 formal a family affair.
Around 260 relatives and friends joined the party on Saturday November 12 at the College Hall.
Along with the music and dancing, students were presented with their final portfolios.
College principal David Johns was joined by Macleay Valley Catholic Parish priest Father James Forster in making the presentations.
Seventy-two students are graduating from the college this year.
