Monday November 21 in Kempsey District Hospital's Emergency Department was "horrific" for nurse Teagan Mitchell.
Eight patients were waiting for urgent transfer to Port Macquarie, one was stuck waiting for a transfer to Coffs Harbour and the department only had two beds left.
People with chest pains and stroke-like symptoms were stuck in the waiting room.
"It was totally unsafe," she said. "We couldn't get any movements... there was just no staff to call to help."
Ms Mitchell says that this is a regular occurrence.
She's worked at Kempsey District Hospital as a nurse since she was in university, but she's feeling the pressure with two young children to support, rising inflation costs and no staff ratios.
She's written to her local member of parliament and now she's taken part in her fourth nurses' strike this year.
"I spent most of my [Monday] afternoon crying because I was so stressed," she told the Macleay Argus.
"I went to try and get some help and was told that things are happening, you just have to bear with it.
"Someone will die and we'll all end up in the Coroners court."
Nurses stood with their posters outside the Kempsey District Hospital on Wednesday, November 23.
Organised by the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA), this was their fourth strike of the year with thousands of nurses taking part across the state to seek safe staffing, better working conditions and fair pay.
"We're here fighting again to state that we are all under pressure, and that... we are fighting for ratios for the safety of our patients and our staff," said NSWNMA Kempsey branch vice president Megan Whatmough.
"We are concerned about our patients and we just want to make sure people are safe when they come into the hospital, and that would really come down to having fair ratios within our departments."
The NSWNMA has proposed that there be one nurse for every four patients in a ward, and one nurse for every three patients in the emergency department.
Ms Whatmough says that currently the acute nurse in the emergency department has five patients to care for, with patients waiting over 24 hours due to bed blocking and staff shortages.
"There's just not enough nurses and not enough doctors or GPs in our area," she said.
"People waiting over 24 hours is really inappropriate care."
Ms Mitchell said that one nurse is left to be responsible for nine patients on a night shift at the inpatient unit.
"That's really not safe," she said.
"People are fatigued and mistakes are happening because of it."
The upcoming holiday season's predicted COVID-19 wave coupled with ongoing staffing problems is concerning for Kempsey's nurses.
The emergency department is currently staffed with contracted nurses who are due to return home for Christmas.
With depleted numbers of full time employees, the department now has over ninety vacant shifts in December.
Ms Whatmough said it was a very worrying situation.
"We don't want to strike," she said.
"This isn't something we want to be doing all the time but it's getting to a point when the State Premier is not listening to our needs at all.
"If we don't continue to do this, I feel like we're not going to be heard at all."
Both Ms Whatmough and Ms Mitchell said that if the public want to help, the best thing they can do is write to their local members of parliament.
Kempsey's state MP is Melinda Pavey.
In the meantime, nurses can only wait for a change in the current system.
"Nurses... don't want to be off the floor," Ms Whatmough said. "We chose this career to help people and spending our time out here holding up banners, trying to get the State government to listen to us... [is] not something we want to be doing."
