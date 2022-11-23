Walkers and cyclists at South West Rocks may have noticed significant changes on the pathway leading to Back Creek.
Recently a group of 7 volunteers from South West Rocks Community Dune Care spent a morning weeding, planting native seedlings and removing rubbish from the bushland along the track behind the Ingenia Village.
Ten bags of rubbish that had floated in on the recent high tides and big swell were collected.
This effort follows an extensive treatment of invasive weeds in the area by contractor Mid-Coast Land Management, arranged by South West Rocks Community Dune Care with funding from an environmental grant from Kempsey Shire Council.
"While our focus at SWR Community Dune Care will always be removing invasive weeds, when our volunteers find rubbish in bushland, most of us can't resist cleaning it up," said volunteer Gillian Smith.
"We also don't usually plant on our regeneration sites, but we felt this area needed a few new native seedlings where there had been a huge stand of Lantana".
Pandanas Landcare Nursery at Arakoon donated the plants with Ingenia residents volunteering to keep the natives to watered.
The group plan to hold working bees leading up to Christmas to remove any weeds which germinate from seeds left in the ground.
This area has been heavily infested with invasive weeds like lantana, ochna, senna and coastal morning glory. The volunteer environmental group decided to tackle this area to support their years of hard work restoring native bushland at Back Beach across the creek, as it will reduce the weed seeds that can be carried across by birds.
"While this area may look a bit messy at the moment, with all the dead weeds given a bit of time and TLC it will become a lovely patch of resilient native bushland, a haven for birds and wildlife alongside the walking and cycling track," said Ms Smith.
SWR Community Dune Care is supported by cash grants from the NSW Environmental Trust, Kempsey Shire Council and Local Land Services North Coast, along with in-kind donations from NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Using a combination of local volunteers, visiting bush regeneration volunteers and professional contractors, South West Rocks Community Dune Care covers 16 kilometers of coast from the mouth of the Macleay River to Smoky Beach, south of Smoky Cape lighthouse.
The final monthly working bee for volunteers from South West Rocks Community Dune Care will be at Back Creek on Sunday 27 November from 8.30am to 10.30am.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8.15am at the footbridge at Back Creek, Buchanan Drive South West Rocks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
For more information visit the Facebook page or contact Alan Hill on 0419 012 640
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.