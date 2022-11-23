A charge certification has been tendered to Kempsey Court in the case of a 75-year-old South West Rocks man charged with murder.
John Steele appeared in court via a video link when the matter was heard before Magistrate Scott Nash on Wednesday, November 23.
The charges relate to the death of his son, David Steele.
The 39-year-old was found by police and paramedics inside a home in Gilbert Cory Street in South West Rocks at 8.15pm on April 28.
He had suffered stab wounds and was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
The older man was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was charged.
At the November 23 hearing, prosecutors told the court that the charge certification had been completed and filed.
Magistrate Nash confirmed that the matter would now proceed to a case conference.
When asking John Steele if he understood what that meant, Steele replied "yes".
The case conference will take place on December 8, with the matter returning to court on January 18.
John Steele has yet to enter a plea. His lawyer did not apply for bail, and it was formally refused.
