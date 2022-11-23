The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks man John Steele appears briefly in Kempsey Court for charge certification

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 2:31pm
Kempsey Local Court. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

A charge certification has been tendered to Kempsey Court in the case of a 75-year-old South West Rocks man charged with murder.

