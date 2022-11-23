Nestlé Smithtown part of project to plant 10 million trees by 2025

The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up for yours.
Smithtown Nestlé has planted a native water gum on site to commemorate Nestlé Australia's promise to plant 10 million trees by 2025.
The environmental project is part of Nestlé's Global Reforestation Program, which aims to plant and grow 200 million trees globally by 2030.
The tree planting program has partnered up with Greening Australia, Canopy and One Tree Planted and is under the umbrella of Nestlé's goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
Smithtown Factory Manager Mathew Oram was part of the team which planted a native Water Gum (Kannooka) on Tuesday 22 November, 2022, to mark the commitment.
Mr Oram is thrilled that Nestlé factories in Australia are part of the global project.
"Our team is made up of passionate people...who want to make a difference through their work. It was terrific to nurture that enthusiasm and bring Nestlé Smithtown together to celebrate this initiative," said Mr Oram
"We hope every time one of our teammates walk past our new tree, they're reminded of the incredible impact we are making around Australia."
Trees will be planted in locations around Australia linked to regional areas where Nestlé sources its raw materials and planting is underway in the Strzelecki Ranges and in East Gippsland, Victoria.
