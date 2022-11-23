The Macleay Argus

Nestlé Smithtown part of project to plant 10 million trees by 2025

By Contributor
November 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smithtown Nestlé factory workers (L-R) Grace Kirkwood, Kristy Simonetta, Mathew Oram, Siobhan Graham and Adam West plant as a native Water Gum donated by Macleay Valley Nursery in Kempsey as a reminder of Nestlé Australia's commitment to 10 million trees by 2025. Picture supplied / Nestlé Smithtown

The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up for yours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.