The Macleay Argus

FAWNA wants wildlife disposal fees waived by Kempsey Shire Council so volunteers aren't out of pocket

By Emily Walker
Updated November 24 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 5:00pm
FAWNA volunteer Pia Griffin is used to helping wildlife like joeys Trevor and Meg. But now she's been left with a $25 fee trying to dispose of a euthanised pelican. Picture by Emily Walker

When FAWNA volunteer Pia Griffin received a call about a distressed pelican at Killick Creek in Crescent head, she did her best to help.

