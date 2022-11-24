When FAWNA volunteer Pia Griffin received a call about a distressed pelican at Killick Creek in Crescent head, she did her best to help.
However, after removing a lure that had been caught in the pelican's left foot, she soon realised the bird was in a far worse condition than previously thought.
"Something had had a go at it from underneath the water," Mrs Griffin said.
"It looked quite nasty."
In an effort to help the injured animal she took it to her local vet, but the damage had already been done.
A suspected young bull shark bite had left the pelican's pelvic and pubic bone exposed and it would not make it to the next morning.
Wanting to help ease the distressed bird's suffering, Mrs Griffin and her local vet decided to euthanise the animal, letting it go peacefully with Mrs Griffin by its side.
The vet didn't have the facilities to store or get rid of the large bird, and so the disposal of the body was up to Mrs Griffin.
"The problem I run into is that because it has a lethal drug in it, it can't be disposed of in the bush," Mrs Griffin said.
"We can't just let it go and let the apex predators do what they do."
The only option available for Mrs Griffin was to dispose of the deceased bird at the tip.
With the pelican now securely bagged for disposal, she arrived at the Kempsey Waste Management Centre only to be told that it would cost her $25 to safely dispose of it.
"I felt quite sick actually," she said.
"You pick the pelican up, you examine it, you deal with it, you take it to the vet, you try and keep it calm while it's being euthanised. You then trudge to the tip and you discard it like a bit of rubbish and then you pay for that as well."
The cost of disposing of euthanised wildlife is something FAWNA has been actively trying to look into in the Macleay Valley.
FAWNA president Meredith Ryan sent a letter to Kempsey Shire Council earlier this month asking to council to arrange for the fees to be waived for FAWNA members presenting wildlife bodies for disposal.
She was told that a waiver for fees and charges requires a formal council resolution and to make a request for a waiver when fees and charges are on exhibition for public comment around April or May 2023.
Council would then be able to consider the request in the 2023 June council meeting.
"Well that's no help to us," Ms Ryan said.
"That was a particularly unhelpful and bureaucratic response, and we were totally shocked."
The organisation has carers and volunteers operating in a 18,000 square kilometre area from Bulahdelah up to the northern part of the Kempsey Shire.
Agreements with other local councils, like the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, have been made to ensure members are reimbursed for the fees paid to dispose of wildlife bodies.
It makes a big difference to the organisation that receive no formal funding and are reliant on membership fees, public donations, fundraising and grants to continue operating.
Some vets are able to dispose of the wildlife themselves, but in an emergency volunteers can only go to the nearest available clinic which may not have the same resources.
"We want our members to be able to utilise the closest vet," Ms Ryan said.
"It's sad we have to factor in the cost side of it in making decisions on the best treatment for a wild animal."
Since the 2019 bushfires, FAWNA has been working with the Macleay Landcare Network to help fund the Landcare's Nest Box Rollout.
They've also continued their work of rehabilitating injured or orphaned animals in the area.
"We apply for grants where we can but nobody gives you grants anymore for operating expenses," Ms Ryan said.
Mrs Griffin said that she will continue to take distressed animals to the nearest vet despite the cost that may come from disposing of the body.
FAWNA does reimburse members for the council fee, but that money comes from the organisation's own funds.
As a carer who is currently looking after three joeys and one baby possum, Mrs Griffin knows how important FAWNA's funding is for rehabilitating animals.
"It's a real kick in the guts when you go back [to exit the tip] and they say 'well that's $25.'
"It's just that I know then that money is being taken away from a live animal that can do with the money much better than a dead animal can."
FAWNA's current situation in the Macleay Valley may be about to change.
Kempsey Shire Council General Manager Craig Milburn said the question of waiving fees for FAWNA has not been finalised by council.
"The disposal of dead animals is a strictly regulated process which is covered by NSW state legislation," Mr Milburn said.
"At the same time, our fees and charges are set and published each year under a process outlined by the state government.
"Waiving fees that are charged on behalf of the community has to be a transparent and careful decision, as it does not mean the costs are removed, only that they are covered by the community through their rates."
Earlier this month a request by South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation to waive fees and charges associated with their cultural tourism activities at Back Creek was approved, but only after being discussed in an ordinary meeting of council.
"This is a complicated area for a variety of reasons ranging from public health to the need to ensure fairness to all ratepayers," Mr Milburn said.
"For this reason, FAWNA's request has been referred to council's executive team to consider and we aim to have a full response in the coming weeks."
