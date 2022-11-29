Rising cricket star Ava Ryan says she was shocked and overwhelmed when she heard that she had made the NSW Country under-19's team for national championships.
"I couldn't wipe the smile off my face, I was so happy," she said. "It was such a surreal feeling to know I had made it."
The South West Rocks cricketer will travel to Sydney on December 1 for a two-day pre-tournament camp before flying to Perth for the national championships.
Having already been part of the country training squad, Ava's selection for the championships is an impressive achievement that caps what's already been a significant year for the young cricketer.
While December 5 will mark her first time on the big stage playing against other states, the sixteen-year-old said she's confident that she can rise to the occasion when the time comes.
"I'm just starting all the preparations now, and I'm very excited," she said. "I'm pretty young, but I've played a lot of cricket with these girls, and I have faith in my ability to play well.
"I think I just need to go out there with confidence and back myself to do the best I can."
Ava said the support she's received from her family, friends and coaches has been overwhelming.
"Having Dad's support and coaching advice has been really great," she said. "He was the first person I told when I found out I had been selected.
"My other coaches have been very supportive of me as well, they are a great mentor to me and always push me to do my best."
On top of her impressive selection for the championships, Ava has also made the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges team for the second year in a row after competing in the trials in Sydney last week.
The team will attend the NSW all schools championships in Barooga early next year.
Along with her representative selections, Ava also plays for the SWR Cricket Club, Coffs Coast Chargers and Northern District.
While she has a busy schedule to maintain, Ava said her passion for cricket is what guides her along.
"I think with all the travel, training and effort I have to put in, and the sacrifices I have to make in order to play cricket, I have to love it," she said.
"I think if I wasn't serious about [cricket], I wouldn't be going to the efforts that I do to make these opportunities worthwhile."
