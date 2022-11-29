The Macleay Argus

Cricket star Ava Ryan prepares for national championships after making NSW Country under-19's side

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:48pm
Ava Ryan has been selected in the NSW Country under-19's team for National Championships. Picture: file

Rising cricket star Ava Ryan says she was shocked and overwhelmed when she heard that she had made the NSW Country under-19's team for national championships.

Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

