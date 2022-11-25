The most sensory time of the year

When you've spent decades writing Christmas stories for print, television and digital news, it's hard to come up with an original line to describe this time of the year.
"Festive season", "Christmas cheer", "merry and bright" and so on; these phrases have started appearing already in advertisements and in news headlines, including ours.
What I really want to write is that I can smell, see and hear Christmas coming.
It's the combination of the shifting and lengthening sun and its crimson and ochre sunrises and sunsets; the heat hitting freshly cut grass and my neighbour's fragrant garden; and the deafening brass band of cicadas out my front door.
Given this will be my first Christmas living away from Sydney since the '90s, in a place where I can feel the sea breeze and smell the ocean from my front door, it's no wonder my senses are having a party.
But I know there are so many who don't find cheer in this time of year, so I can't commend enough the charities pitching in to raise funds or to gather toys for those not feeling so festive.
Please support them all where you can.
In the meantime, we want to make sure everyone knows about the many community events being held around the region.
So we'll be creating a FREE rolling guide for the Macleay Valley. All you need to do is send us details of your event to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au
THEN... drumroll... standby for the launch of our interactive Christmas lights map. If you've decorated your house or your business, we want to know. Spotters are also welcome to send in their tips for the best hourses and streets.
Have a great (festive) weekend everyone!
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast ACM (Macleay Argus and Mid Coast Observer)
