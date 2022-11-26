The Macleay Argus

Bowraville and Bellingen awarded a combined $5.5m for new and upgraded sporting facilities

By Newsroom
Updated November 26 2022 - 8:08pm, first published 6:27pm
A concept drawing of the Bowraville Sports Hub. Picture, Lahey Constructions

Two Mid North Coast communities have been awarded a combined $5.5 million for new and upgraded sporting facilities.

