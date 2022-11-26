Two Mid North Coast communities have been awarded a combined $5.5 million for new and upgraded sporting facilities.
Projects in Bellingen and Bowraville are among 39 to receive a share of $100 milion in government funding under round two of the Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.
Bowraville's Multi-Sport Hub (BMSH) has been awarded $1,954,800 following a successful application by Nambucca Valley Connected Sharing Sport throughout the Region INC.
Work on the multipurpose sporting and recreational facility began in August 2021.
The additional funds will be used to improve access for female participants and people with disability; upgraded changerooms; an outdoor bowling green; covered seating; solar technology; storage; reconfigured cricket nets and field space; outdoor fitness equipment and walking paths.
Bellingen Shire Council was awarded $3,575,829 for the Connell Park Sports Precinct Redevelopment Project.
The project will provide critical infrastructure upgrades to support soccer, cricket, rugby league, netball, swimming, and archery.
The project will see three netball courts upgraded from grass to hardcourt with new lighting installed; the existing pedestrian footbridge replaced; safety upgrades at the pool and the demolition of an existing clubhouse facility.
Two new multi-sport facilities will be constructed, which will include unisex changerooms with toilets and shower facilities, a kiosk or canteen, storage and referee facilities.
In announcing the successful recipients, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the fund is designed to turbocharge the take-up of sport across the state.
"This program is all about creating modern, accessible facilities that cater for a range of sports and abilities," he said.
The NSW Office of Sport administered the program on behalf of the NSW Government, with final decisions made by the Minister for Sport Alister Henskens.
