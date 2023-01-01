The Macleay Argus
In Depth

Talking reconciliation, disasters and development with Kempsey's Mayor Leo Hauville

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated January 2 2023 - 10:23am, first published 4:00am
Let's have a chat with Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville. Picture by Emily Walker

EDITOR: It takes a brave person to put their hand up for public life. The hours are long, everyone's a critic, and journalists like me are constantly asking questions. So I've set out to discover what drives our civic leaders. And what better way to have a chat than over a cup of coffee.

Local News

