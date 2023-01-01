Toose Road landslip - We've been working flat out coping with the disastrous Toose Road landslip (near Bellbrook). We've [now opened] the emergency access road over the top, which was delayed by about two months because the people building the road came up against solid granite that had to be blasted out. Five families are in that area. They can now get in and out using four wheel drives. But the problem is they can't get their cattle in and out. We're now working with landowners up there to build a new road, bypassing this landscape, and a new bridge across the Macleay River. That's looking at costing between $15m to $20m and we have to negotiate with personal landowners to go through their property in some places. But you can't build brand new infrastructure, like a bridge across a river, in less than two years.