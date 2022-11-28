It's a disease that has shut down animal shelters and claimed the lives of many beloved pooches.
Parvovirus, the highly infectious virus that leaves dogs fighting for their lives each year, attacks canine's gastrointestinal tract and cardiovascular systems and can result in a painful death.
But with the help of a local charity, Macleay pet owners can now access a free vaccination to prevent infection.
Friends of Kempsey Pound are holding a free parvovirus, and mange treatment and prevention day at Steel Park, West Kempsey on Tuesday November 29 between 10am to 2pm.
Dog owners can bring their beloved pooches to the part for a free parvovirus vaccination and for flea, tick and mange protection.
The endeavor was made possible by the Friends of Kempsey Pound and its dedicated volunteers who have fundraised to gather mange treatment and parvovirus vaccines.
The organisation has seen several cases of animal with mange coming into their care with parvovirus also appearing in areas of Kempsey.
Earlier this month the Port Macquarie Animal Shelter had to temporarily shut down as a result of a parvovirus outbreak.
With free vaccinations available, future outbreaks of the virus can hopefully be prevented.
