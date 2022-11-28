Urgent pothole repairs across the region will be prioritised, with Kempsey Shire Council receiving $433,024 to tackle weather-hit roads head on.
Councils in the region will soon start receiving the funds for urgent pothole repairs, under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said local councils will be financially assisted to help cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"The Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round provides $1.37 million across the four local government areas in Oxley," Ms Pavey said.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead.
"This is on top of the ongoing investment in a stronger road network through Fixing Local Roads, Fixing Country Roads and Fixing Country Bridges."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is backing in our councils with this dedicated pothole repair funding which is the first of its kind in NSW.
"The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
"Funding allocated for each LGA is as follows:
