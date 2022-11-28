The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Shire Council secures funding for 'urgent' pothole repairs across the region

By Newsroom
Updated November 28 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community erected signs along Phillip Drive at South West Rocks call for Kempsey Shire Council to repair the "goat track" road riddled with potholes. Picture Ellie Chamberlain

Urgent pothole repairs across the region will be prioritised, with Kempsey Shire Council receiving $433,024 to tackle weather-hit roads head on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.