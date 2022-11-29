The Country Women's Association (CWA) Mid North Coast Group has commemorated 100 years with a plaque unveiling at the oldest branch in the region.
The CWA South West Rocks branch was first established in 1928 with current members celebrating 94 years of history.
Members gathered to celebrate the association's centenary with an unveiling of a plaque in the branch's garden followed by the quintessential CWA scones and refreshments.
CWA Mid North Coast group president Rhonda Merchant said that South West Rocks branch was chosen to receive the plaque as the oldest branch in the group, with each branch in the region able to have their own celebration for the anniversary.
"It's amazing," she said.
"You can't imagine how many scones, how many cakes they've cooked to raise money.
When they started back then, it would have been amazing to get started."
The plaque has been a work in progress for the past 12 months with centenary committee members deciding on how they wanted to commemorate the 100 year anniversary, sourcing a rock and organising the plaque to be made in Gloucester.
Branch president Lynn Gibson said it was rewarding to see branch receive the plaque.
"It shows what we're doing is working," she said.
Vice president Margaret Wright agreed that it was important celebrate community groups like the CWA branch in the Macleay Valley.
"Because other people can see what we're doing and we might get a couple more members in."
While some community and volunteer groups have had their participation numbers dwindle, the CWA South West Rocks branch have seen membership increase despite fires, flood and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past two years alone the branch has grown with 14 new members joining the group.
The branch has also continued to remain active in the community with yearly donations to the South West Rocks Public School, monthly meetings, craft afternoons and morning teas.
"Well, we're a friendly bunch," Mrs Gibson said
Mrs Gibson and Mrs Wright joined the branch approximately 30 years ago, becoming branch secretary and branch welfare officer shortly after joining.
They're remained committed to the branch ever since with Mrs Gibson continuing the travel to monthly meetings and events despite having recently moved to Wauchope.
It's the dedication to country women that the NSW CWA has championed for the past century.
"It's a great friendship that you get [from the CWA]," Mrs Merchant said.
"We work hard to raise money. It's cooking and catering but there's times when we need things for ourselves.
"It's a great organisation. I've been a member for 35 years...and I love it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.