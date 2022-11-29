The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks celebrates 100 years of the NSW CWA with plaque

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 1:00pm
CWA Mid North Coast group president Rhonda Merchant and CWA South West Rocks branch president Lynn Gibson unveil plaque commemorating 100 year anniversary of the NSW CWA. Picture by Emily Walker

The Country Women's Association (CWA) Mid North Coast Group has commemorated 100 years with a plaque unveiling at the oldest branch in the region.

